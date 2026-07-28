Haitian immigrants face dire uncertainty as Temporary Protected Status ends: "You're like a prisoner"

Washington DC - Tens of thousands of Haitians faced the prospect of leaving the US or being deported , with the special protected status allowing them to live and work legally in the country set to expire on Monday.

A protester holds a sign calling on the Supreme Court to uphold Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in Washington DC on March 16, 2026. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

The Supreme Court said last month the Trump administration could end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and some 6,000 Syrians without judicial review, although the impact of the decision could apply to migrants from many other backgrounds.

An estimated 350,000 Haitians live in the US under the program, with many working in healthcare and construction.

The president of the New York Nurses Association Nancy Hagans told AFP that thousands of her members would be unable to work following the end of TPS for Haitians from the end of Monday.

"What the government just did was take resources not only from the hospitals, from the nursing homes, from the underserved communities (but) also taking away economic value from our communities," she said.

One Haitian healthcare worker in the US under TPS for many years said she was still deciding where to go next.

"You can't move. You're like a prisoner and you didn't do anything wrong," she told AFP, saying that the woman for whom she cared would "have a broken heart."

Hagans, the union leader, said she had been advising members affected by the Supreme Court ruling to get their affairs in order in case they were swept up by immigration raids.

"We're telling them to get their papers in order. If they have money in the bank to make sure they take the money. Some of them own homes. They've been here for 26, 27 years – they built a life here."

TPS provides protection from deportation for people from countries designated as unsafe because of war, natural disasters, or other extraordinary circumstances.