ICE re-detains and then releases immigrant family of Colorado firebomb attack suspect

Denver, Colorado - US immigration agents on Saturday detained the family of an Egyptian man accused of firebombing a Jewish protest, days after their release from nearly 10 months in custody, their lawyer said.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly re-detained the family of a man accused of a June 2025 attack in Colorado before being forced to release them again. © JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP

"THE EL GAMAL FAMILY WAS REDETAINED BY ICE MOMENTS AGO," attorney Eric Lee posted Saturday on X, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"ICE SAYS DEPORTATION IS IMMINENT," Lee added.

Later Saturday, US District Judge Fred Biery ordered a stay of removal, meaning the family can remain in the country while it petitions the justice system.

"A federal judge has ordered the El Gamal family's removal to stop. We are working on getting them back home," Chris Godshall-Bennett, another lawyer to the family, posted on X.

Lee said in a separate post that ICE had released the family.

" What took place today can only be described as an extraordinary rendition. 5 kids/mom kidnapped by feds in violation of multiple court orders as punishment for crimes committed by someone else," the attorney wrote.

"A dark moment in US history. Mobilize now."