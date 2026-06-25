Immigration custody death rate in US at decade high, new report finds

New York, New York - The rate of people dying in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody has reached its highest level in over a decade amid President Donald Trump's mass detention and deportation drive, rights groups said Thursday.

Protesters gather outside the federal immigration detention center at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on June 8, 2026. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

At least 52 deaths have been reported in ICE holding facilities since Trump's second term began in January 2025, according to a joint report by Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights.

Since Trump returned to the White House, authorities have rounded up thousands of people and expanded detention centers.

From January 2025 to January 2026, the annual mortality rate in ICE custody was up 140% compared to a year earlier – an increase disproportionate to the higher detainee population, the report said.

The death rate is nearly four times that seen under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, and over two times higher than during the Republican's first term from 2017 to 2021.

"We have seen the death rate in ICE custody skyrocket," Reagan Williams, a HRW researcher who co-authored the report, told AFP.

"Instead of taking action to address this crisis and protect the lives and health of those in custody, we've seen the administration pour its resources into subjecting more and more people to prolonged detention."

One case highlighted in the report was a 44-year-old man from Ukraine who suffered a stroke in detention and was not given suitable medical care despite having clear signs of an emergency, including seizure-like movements.

Another instance was of 39-year-old Mexican man, who reportedly died from cardiac arrest that likely arose from septic shock after his requests for medical help on an infected abscess were mishandled.