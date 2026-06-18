By Evan Williams

Washington DC - Since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year, the rate of migrant deaths in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention camps has more than doubled.

Since President Donald Trump's inauguration last year, the rate of migrant deaths in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention camps has more than doubled. © AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Since Trump launched his brutal mass deportation campaign more than a year ago, at least 50 people have died while in ICE detention – due to health complications, violence, and suicide. According to data analyzed by Reuters, between 2009 and 2024, ICE facilities generally had one death per every 3,848 people detained annually. This rate has now more than doubled, to one death in every 1,630 people detained. ICE has officially reported 50 deaths, though the validity of its numbers is questionable, especially after recent changes to the way the agency reports migrant deaths. Out of those, 21 were discovered after the person was already diseased or unresponsive. Pete Hegseth Hegseth hails defense spending progress by NATO countries while saying some must "do more" Ten of those deaths were ultimately ruled as suicides, raising concerns about the lack of mental health oversight in many of these facilities. While Reuters stressed that the deaths don't necessarily stem from neglect or abuse, experts said rising death rates could indicate a widespread problem with medical care and supervision. Chanelle Diaz, an assistant professor of medicine at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said ICE is causing a "spike in preventable deaths" by purposefully imprisoning medically vulnerable people. ICE has repeatedly denied such claims. Spokesperson Lauren Bis told Reuters that "comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay."

Skyrocketing deaths come amid claims of negligence and abuse