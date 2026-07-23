Report exposes alarming number of sex offenders among Trump's immigration agents

Washington DC - A recent report found that a disturbing number of federal agents carrying out President Donald Trump's immigration agenda have dark pasts.

A report published on Wednesday revealed that an alarming number of federal immigration agents are sex offenders. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the Ohio Immigrant Alliance published a study titled They Walk Among Us, which detailed how 59 current ICE and Border Patrol officers have been charged or convicted of sexual or violent offenses since 2006.

The data revealed what the alliance calls "a disturbing pattern of sexual violence," as 84.7% of those documented cases involved charges or convictions of sex offenses, and 62.7% of the crimes targeted children.

The group warned that the problem appears to be getting worse – cases documented in 2025 and 2026 alone made up 42.4% of the entire list.

The OIA points to glaring failures in the Department of Homeland Security's vetting process, as the agents' backgrounds would have stopped them from being hired for any other law enforcement job.

The group notes that Brashad Johnson, whose responsibility is to conduct background checks at DHS, was himself convicted of soliciting prostitution involving a minor.

The OIA also lists a lack of accountability from DHS, inadequate training, the use of aggressive tactics, and cultures of misogyny, racism, and anti-immigration within the agency as contributing factors.