Report exposes alarming number of sex offenders among Trump's immigration agents
Washington DC - A recent report found that a disturbing number of federal agents carrying out President Donald Trump's immigration agenda have dark pasts.
On Wednesday, the Ohio Immigrant Alliance published a study titled They Walk Among Us, which detailed how 59 current ICE and Border Patrol officers have been charged or convicted of sexual or violent offenses since 2006.
The data revealed what the alliance calls "a disturbing pattern of sexual violence," as 84.7% of those documented cases involved charges or convictions of sex offenses, and 62.7% of the crimes targeted children.
The group warned that the problem appears to be getting worse – cases documented in 2025 and 2026 alone made up 42.4% of the entire list.
The OIA points to glaring failures in the Department of Homeland Security's vetting process, as the agents' backgrounds would have stopped them from being hired for any other law enforcement job.
The group notes that Brashad Johnson, whose responsibility is to conduct background checks at DHS, was himself convicted of soliciting prostitution involving a minor.
The OIA also lists a lack of accountability from DHS, inadequate training, the use of aggressive tactics, and cultures of misogyny, racism, and anti-immigration within the agency as contributing factors.
The casualties of Trump's aggressive immigration agenda
The report comes as Trump has faced heavy criticism over his aggressive immigration agenda, which has sparked countless violent incidents, including the fatal shootings of at least six people – three of whom were US citizens.
Most recently, DHS has come under heightened scrutiny over the death of Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was gunned down by agent David Brouilette outside his home in Maine.
Brouilette's ex-wife has since publicly claimed he has a long history of mental health issues, repeatedly abused her when they were married, and attempted to have her lie for him after the shooting.
Cover photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP