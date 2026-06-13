US deportation flight lands in Central African Republic carrying Iranians and others

Bangui, Central African Republic - A US deportation flight landed in the Central African Republic on Friday, lawyers and activists said, carrying nationals from Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Georgia as part of the latest "third-country" deportation under President Donald Trump.

A US deportation flight reportedly landed Friday in the Central African Republic's capital city of Bangui. © REUTERS

Deportations of people – including those with legal protections – to countries where they have no links have become a staple Trump's expanded crackdown on immigration.

The US State Department advisory for the CAR reads: "Do not travel to Central African Republic for any reason."

Trump has described Iran, with whom Washington is currently at war, as a "terrorist regime" but is nonetheless deporting nationals who have fled the country, including at least two Iranian women slated for the flight, their lawyer said.

The Iranians had been granted "withholding of removal" – a status that carries weaker rights than asylum but has been considered a "win" in immigration court under previous administrations.

"We fear they will ultimately be forced to return to the countries they originally fled," as has repeatedly happened with other deportees sent across Africa, their attorney, Emily Trostle, told AFP.

The flight took off from Alexandria, Louisiana, on Thursday evening, according to the ICE Flight Monitor, affiliated with non-profit Human Rights First.

It then made a scheduled stopover in Ghana – which is itself a hub for third-country deportations – Friday afternoon and landed in Central African capital Bangui around 10 PM local time.

It was unclear if some people were to be taken off the plane in Ghana or if they were all sent to the Central African Republic, said Alma David, a US immigration lawyer familiar with the case.

Ghanaian immigration authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawyer said those headed to the Central African Republic "are mainly withholding grantees from a variety of countries, including Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Georgia."