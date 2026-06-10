Bill Gates talks Epstein ties before House Oversight Committee: "I have never victimized anyone"
Washington DC - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates denied Wednesday that he had "victimized anyone" as he began closed-door testimony to US lawmakers over his relationship with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Gates, one of the world's richest men and a leading philanthropist, appeared before the House Oversight Committee for a transcribed interview about the disgraced financier, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.
"I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct," Gates said in prepared opening remarks released as the interview began. "I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone."
The panel asked Gates to appear after documents released by the Justice Department raised new questions about his contacts with Epstein, whose network of wealthy and powerful associates has fueled years of scrutiny and conspiracy theories.
President Donald Trump, who had a years-long relationship with Epstein, opposed releasing the files, prompting accusations of a coverup that dogged his first year back in office.
Gates said he supported their release and hoped survivors of Epstein's crimes would receive justice.
He told lawmakers he was introduced to the business tycoon in 2011 by people he trusted in his professional and philanthropic work, and accepted the introduction because Epstein claimed he could raise billions of dollars for global health projects.
"I recall being aware that Epstein had faced prior legal issues, but I did not fully understand the extent of the crimes he committed," Gates said. "I accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have."
Gates said he had increasingly extensive conversations and meetings about charitable giving with Epstein from 2011 to 2014. But he said no vehicle for donations was created, no money was raised, and their interactions ended in December 2014.
Cover photo: KENT NISHIMURA / AFP