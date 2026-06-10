Bill Gates talks Epstein ties before House Oversight Committee: "I have never victimized anyone"

Washington DC - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates denied Wednesday that he had "victimized anyone" as he began closed-door testimony to US lawmakers over his relationship with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates departs after a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

Gates, one of the world's richest men and a leading philanthropist, appeared before the House Oversight Committee for a transcribed interview about the disgraced financier, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

"I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct," Gates said in prepared opening remarks released as the interview began. "I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone."

The panel asked Gates to appear after documents released by the Justice Department raised new questions about his contacts with Epstein, whose network of wealthy and powerful associates has fueled years of scrutiny and conspiracy theories.

President Donald Trump, who had a years-long relationship with Epstein, opposed releasing the files, prompting accusations of a coverup that dogged his first year back in office.

Gates said he supported their release and hoped survivors of Epstein's crimes would receive justice.

He told lawmakers he was introduced to the business tycoon in 2011 by people he trusted in his professional and philanthropic work, and accepted the introduction because Epstein claimed he could raise billions of dollars for global health projects.