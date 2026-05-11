Democrats call out Trump's vanity projects and out-of-touch GOP in midterm messaging campaign

Washington DC - Democrats on Monday launched a sharp new political offensive against Donald Trump 's White House ballroom, casting Republicans as out-of-touch allies of a president focused on "vanity projects" while Americans struggle with rising costs.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the "Ballroom Republicans" in a letter teasing the party's campaign tactics for the upcoming midterm elections. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The unusually aggressive messaging campaign offered an early glimpse of how the minority party hopes to frame the final stretch before November's midterm elections – as a referendum on affordability, presidential excess, and Republican loyalty to Trump.

In a letter to his members ahead of a looming budget showdown, Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to force Republicans into politically painful votes over a proposed $1 billion security allocation tied to Trump's planned ballroom project.

"At a time when Americans can't make ends meet, Republicans say 'Let them eat cake' – and then hand Trump a billion dollars to build a ballroom to serve it in," Schumer wrote.

Republicans included the money in a sweeping $72 billion package designed to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol after months of Democratic obstruction in protest over the agencies' aggressive tactics.

Trump has repeatedly said that the cost of the ballroom – initially proposed at $200 million but now doubled to $400 million – is being met by private donors, including his wealthy supporters and a slew of corporations.

The new legislation would provide $1 billion in federal funding toward Secret Service security upgrades connected to the ballroom project, including above-ground and underground protections.

The White House has argued the heavily fortified East Wing expansion is necessary following last month's alleged attempted assassination of Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

But Democrats have seized on the gilded ballroom as a potent political symbol.