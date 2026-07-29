Democrats Marcye Scott and Everton Blair advance to runoff in Georgia House special election

Atlanta, Georgia - Marcye Scott and Everton Blair are advancing to a runoff in Georgia's special election race to fill the late Representative David Scott's vacant House seat.

Everton Blair (l.) and Marcye Scott (r.) have advanced to a runoff in the special election to represent Georgia's 13th congressional district. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Everton Blair & Screenshot/Facebook/Marcye Scott

Georgia's 13th congressional district has been without a representative after Congressman David Scott passed away on April 22. He was seeking his 13th term in office at the time of his death.

Scott's daughter, Marcye, won 46% of the vote to replace her father on Tuesday, followed by Blair with 37.4%, per the Associated Press.

Also on the ballot were Republican Caesar Gonzales (8.7%), Republican Fayth Park (4.7%), and Democrat Carlos Moore (3.1%).

The top two vote-getters, both Democrats, will now go head to head in a runoff on August 25.

Both candidates made a pitch for continued support from voters after Tuesday's election results.

"I am incredibly grateful to everyone who believed in this campaign and helped us reach this moment. From our volunteers and supporters to every voter who put their trust in me – thank you. We couldn’t have done this without you," Scott wrote on Instagram.



But the work isn’t finished," she continued. "Now we need your support one more time. Let’s finish what we started and continue building on the legacy of service for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District."

Blair posted, "Surprise! One more election. We’re going to a runoff. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to jump in, this is it. Every dollar we raise goes straight into reaching the voters who will decide this election. Let’s finish this."