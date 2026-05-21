DNC finally releases 2024 election autopsy as chair warns "it won't meet your standards"

Washington DC - Democrats on Thursday released a long-awaited autopsy of their 2024 presidential election defeat – a document missing a conclusion and accompanied by an apology from the party chairman that it was not up to scratch.

The DNC has released its long-awaited autopsy of Kamala Harris' 2024 election defeat. © BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The report, commissioned after Kamala Harris' loss to Donald Trump, was initially promised as an honest reckoning with what went wrong.

Instead, its delayed release became its own political debacle, feeding months of speculation that the party was trying to hide the findings.

Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin, who first pledged to release the review and later reversed course, said Thursday he was publishing it "unedited and unabridged" despite deep misgivings.

"It does not meet my standards, and it won't meet your standards," Martin said, adding that withholding the report had created "an even bigger distraction."

The unusual document includes a disclaimer saying it reflects the views of its author, Democratic strategist Paul Rivera, not the party itself.

The DNC also said it was not given the underlying sources, interviews, or data for many of the assertions, and therefore could not independently verify them.

The report's bumpy path to publication has intensified doubts among some Democrats about Martin's leadership just months before midterm elections, with donors and party members complaining that an effort to explain one defeat had instead produced a new internal crisis.