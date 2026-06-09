DOJ moves to strip US citizenship from 17 naturalized people accused of crimes

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's Department of Justice moved to strip the citizenship of 17 naturalized people who are accused of a variety of major crimes .

The Department of Justice, currently run by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, has moved to strip the citizenships of 17 naturalized people. © AFP/Kevin Dietsch

The DOJ filed on Monday to denaturalize all 17 individuals, who face accusations of crimes, including, but not limited to, the sexual abuse of a minor, wire and bank fraud, drug dealing, and identity theft.

In a statement released on Monday, the DOJ argued that it could revoke people's naturalized citizenship if it was "illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation."

While denaturalization is possible in the US, it is extremely rare and can only occur as the result of a lengthy process in federal court.

The Trump administration is making the process a more regular way to deal with migrants who have been accused of serious crimes. Since entering office, Trump has already sought to denaturalize more people than any who had their citizenship revoked throughout the entire Biden presidency.

"When criminal aliens exploit the naturalization process by breaking the law, there are consequences," said acting Attorney General Todd Blanche in a statement published online.

"Gaining US citizenship is a privilege and under the steadfast leadership of President Trump, this Department of Justice maintains a zero-tolerance policy for the abuse of this process."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who has ultimate oversight over the US' immigration enforcement, also weighed in, stating, "American citizenship is a privilege, and it must be earned honestly."