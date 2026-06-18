House Dems visit Ghislaine Maxwell's prison amid allegations of "preferential treatment"
Bryan, Texas - House Democrats recently paid a visit to the prison where convicted sex offender and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is being held to better investigate allegations of her receiving "preferential treatment."
In a press release, the House Committee on the Judiciary announced that on Tuesday, investigators visited the minimum security federal prison camp in Texas where Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for offenses including sex trafficking a minor.
The committee said they were provided "an extensive tour," but that leadership "shut down our lines of questioning... about our central concerns, including Ms. Maxwell’s extraordinary treatment, allegations of sexual assault at the facility, and retaliation against inmates who tried to blow the whistle."
The politicians also expressed concern over the "accuracy and veracity" of the information that was given to them.
In an interview with CNN, Democratic Representative Robert Garcia claimed the group was informed by the warden that "of the 600-plus women that are there, [Maxwell] is the only convicted sex offender at that facility." The prison could not answer how or why she ended up there, however.
"That is outrageous; this is a cover-up, and [Attorney General] Todd Blanche should explain who directed the move and why she's in this facility," Garcia added.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons responds
Maxwell was moved last August from a federal correctional institution in Florida to Camp Bryan, where inmates have access to work programs and recreational activities.
The move – which was unexplained at the time – sparked backlash as it came days after Maxwell did a private interview with then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, during which she attempted to undermine the extent of President Donald Trump's close friendship with Epstein.
Blanche has since insisted the move was strictly for "safety" reasons, claiming Maxwell's life was threatened at the harsher prison.
The Bureau of Prisons later faced allegations of providing "concierge-style" treatment for Maxwell, including "customized and prepared" meals delivered directly to her cell, allowing her to have private meetings with visitors who were permitted to bring computers, being given a service puppy, and being allowed to enjoy exercise and recreational activities after-hours in "staff-only areas."
On Wednesday evening, the BOP shared a statement claiming Maxwell's "designation and transfer were made independently" by them as they "could no longer ensure her safety at her original facility."
"Claims that inmate Maxwell has received preferential treatment, enhanced living conditions, unusual privileges, or that her placement was the result of outside interference are categorically false and inaccurate," the BOP added.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP PHOTO / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE