House Dems visit Ghislaine Maxwell's prison amid allegations of "preferential treatment"

Bryan, Texas - House Democrats recently paid a visit to the prison where convicted sex offender and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is being held to better investigate allegations of her receiving "preferential treatment."

On Tuesday, members of a House committee visited a minimum security federal prison where Ghislaine Maxwell is allegedly receiving "preferential treatment." © Collage: AFP PHOTO / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

In a press release, the House Committee on the Judiciary announced that on Tuesday, investigators visited the minimum security federal prison camp in Texas where Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for offenses including sex trafficking a minor.

The committee said they were provided "an extensive tour," but that leadership "shut down our lines of questioning... about our central concerns, including Ms. Maxwell’s extraordinary treatment, allegations of sexual assault at the facility, and retaliation against inmates who tried to blow the whistle."

The politicians also expressed concern over the "accuracy and veracity" of the information that was given to them.

In an interview with CNN, Democratic Representative Robert Garcia claimed the group was informed by the warden that "of the 600-plus women that are there, [Maxwell] is the only convicted sex offender at that facility." The prison could not answer how or why she ended up there, however.

"That is outrageous; this is a cover-up, and [Attorney General] Todd Blanche should explain who directed the move and why she's in this facility," Garcia added.