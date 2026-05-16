MAGA election denier Tina Peters set for prison release thanks to Democratic governor

Denver, Colorado - A US election denier whose case has been championed by Donald Trump was granted a commutation Friday that will see her released from state prison next month.

Tina Peters, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for allowing MAGA supporters access to confidential voting information, is set to be released next month. © Marc Piscotty / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Tina Peters, a former official in Colorado's Mesa County, was sentenced to nine years for allowing an unauthorized Trump supporter to access confidential voting information several months after Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

The man was seeking to prove election fraud as part of a conspiracy theory touted by Trump that the vote was rigged.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, on Friday told Peters he was cutting her sentence by more than half.

"The crimes you were convicted of are very serious, and you deserve to spend time in prison for these offenses," he wrote to her.

"However, this is an extremely unusual and lengthy sentence for a first-time offender who committed nonviolent crimes."

The commutation to four years and 4.5 months means Peters will be released on parole on June 1.

Trump – who still refuses to accept that he lost the 2020 vote – has advocated for Peters, whom he calls "a patriot," to be released.

Last year, he granted her a symbolic pardon, as the US president has no power to forgive crimes that were prosecuted in state courts.