Washington DC - More Americans are suffering from hunger this year than during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Wednesday.

More Americans are suffering from hunger this year than during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Wednesday( stock image.) © Unsplash/nrd

A survey asked around 1,200 US household heads in February whether they had to dip into savings or emergency accounts to cover expenses, struggled to find enough food, had children who missed meals, or received food donations or government aid to buy food.

"There have been meaningful increases in the shares of households reporting that they'd experienced the four situations described above," the New York Fed said.

"We find a remarkable increase in food insecurity, particularly among lower-educated and lower-income households and households with young children."

The survey was conducted before the Iran war, which has hiked the price of groceries in the US to their highest rate since 2023.

More than one-third of households told the Fed that they had dipped into savings to get by, up from 21.8% in June 2020.

That month, the number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits peaked at more than 33 million at the height of Covid-19 shutdowns.

The pandemic rattled the global economy and sent shoppers scrambling to empty store shelves, prompting surges in product prices across the board.

10% of households in this year's survey said they did not have enough food or had children missing meals, compared with 4% in June 2020.

More than 15% said they had received food donations, up from 10.6%.