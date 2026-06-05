New York Democrats push forward redistricting effort

Albany, New York - New York State lawmakers recently pushed forth an effort to redraw the state's congressional maps, which could give a huge boost to Democrats.

On Wednesday, New York state lawmakers voted in favor of a bill that seeks to allow Democrats to redraw congressional maps in their favor. © Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday night, Democrats – who control both the state Assembly and Senate – voted to approve S10637, a bill that seeks to amend the state's constitution to remove laws prohibiting gerrymandering, which would grant lawmakers the power to redraw district maps.

The bill will have to be voted on again next year and then approved by voters before it can officially take effect.

According to The Gothamist, Republicans voted unanimously against the measure, and shared their distaste during a floor debate.

"This is the purest form of gerrymandering, just to gain a political advantage, just so politicians can decide who to get into office," state Sen. Steve Chan told the room. "My district doesn't like it, I don't like it, and I vote no."

The vote comes as a number of states have attempted to redraw congressional maps to benefit a certain party after Texas became the first to do so last year, which was a boost for Republicans.

In April, the Supreme Court ruled to limit the use of race in drawing electoral districts, which weakened the Voting Rights Act and permitted states to try to eliminate districts with large minority populations.