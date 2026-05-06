Ohio primaries: Sherrod Brown continues Senate comeback run as Vivek Ramaswamy nabs GOP gubernatorial nomination

Columbus, Ohio - Former Senator Sherrod Brown is looking to take back his seat after winning his Ohio Democratic primary election on Tuesday.

Republican Jon Husted (l.) and Democrat Sherrod Brown will face off for US Senate in November 2026. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Brown handily won his primary race with 89.5% of the vote, per the Associated Press – far outstripping challenger Ron Kincaid.

The 73-year-old represented Ohio in the US Senate from 2007 to 2025 before he was defeated in 2024 by Republican Bernie Moreno.

Brown is now set to take on Republican nominee Jon Husted in the general election in November.

Husted, who ran unopposed in Tuesday's primary, is the 58-year-old junior senator from Ohio, appointed by Governor Mike DeWine in 2025 to fill the vacancy left by Vice President JD Vance. He previously served as Ohio's 66th lieutenant governor and 50th secretary of state.

President Donald Trump endorsed Husted ahead of the primary, claiming he "will fight to advance Common Sense Values, and put AMERICA FIRST."

In a campaign video shared on Tuesday, Brown highlighted the US cost-of-living crisis and pledged to fight for everyday people.

"Together, we're going to win. I'm in this fight with you, in this fight alongside you, every step of the way," the Democratic nominee said.