Ohio primaries: Sherrod Brown continues Senate comeback run as Vivek Ramaswamy nabs GOP gubernatorial nomination
Columbus, Ohio - Former Senator Sherrod Brown is looking to take back his seat after winning his Ohio Democratic primary election on Tuesday.
Brown handily won his primary race with 89.5% of the vote, per the Associated Press – far outstripping challenger Ron Kincaid.
The 73-year-old represented Ohio in the US Senate from 2007 to 2025 before he was defeated in 2024 by Republican Bernie Moreno.
Brown is now set to take on Republican nominee Jon Husted in the general election in November.
Husted, who ran unopposed in Tuesday's primary, is the 58-year-old junior senator from Ohio, appointed by Governor Mike DeWine in 2025 to fill the vacancy left by Vice President JD Vance. He previously served as Ohio's 66th lieutenant governor and 50th secretary of state.
President Donald Trump endorsed Husted ahead of the primary, claiming he "will fight to advance Common Sense Values, and put AMERICA FIRST."
In a campaign video shared on Tuesday, Brown highlighted the US cost-of-living crisis and pledged to fight for everyday people.
"Together, we're going to win. I'm in this fight with you, in this fight alongside you, every step of the way," the Democratic nominee said.
Vivek Ramaswamy to take on Amy Acton for Ohio governor
The Ohio governor's race is also heating up after former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (40) secured the Republican nomination with 82.5% of the vote.
Ramaswamy ran for president in 2024 before withdrawing and endorsing Donald Trump. He was initially tasked with leading the Trump administration's so-called Department of Government Efficiency alongside billionaire Elon Musk, only to announce on Inauguration Day that he had dropped out.
Ramaswamy said in a victory speech that his gubernatorial bid is about "not just making Ohio great again, but to make Ohio better than it has ever been."
"So thank you tonight for kicking off the next chapter of this journey," he told supporters.
Ramaswamy will face off against former Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton (60), who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
"It’s the honor of my lifetime to receive this nomination, Ohio. Blessed to be with all of you in this," Acton posted on X on Tuesday.
Former ICE official Madison Sheahan loses congressional primary
Madison Sheahan, former deputy director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, lost her Republican congressional primary on Tuesday.
Sheahan was running to represent Ohio's 9th congressional district in the US House. According to the Associated Press, the 29-year-old came in third place with 20.2% of the vote.
Former state Representative Derek Merrin (40) came out on top in the Republican race.
Tuesday's results set up a rematch as Merrin looks to unseat Democratic nominee Marcy Kaptur (79) after narrowly losing to her in 2024.
Kaptur run uncontested on Tuesday and has held her congressional seat since 1983.
Late last month, Sheahan was accused of starting a secret sexual relationship with a 19-year-old junior staffer during her time as a senior official with the Ohio Republican Party in 2022.
"There is nothing more important than defeating Marcy Kaptur in November and I wish Derrick Merrin the best," she posted on X after her primary loss.
Ohio voters will have their say in the general election on November 3, 2026.
Cover photo: Collage: STEPHEN MATUREN, CHIP SOMODEVILLA, JON CHERRY & SLAVEN VLASIC / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP