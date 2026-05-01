Pentagon snubs Anthropic as it secures classified AI deals with tech giants

Washington DC - The Pentagon on Friday announced agreements with seven leading artificial intelligence companies to deploy their technology on classified military networks, a move that pointedly excludes Anthropic amid its ongoing dispute with the Defense Department.

The Pentagon notably excluded Anthropic as it announced new agreements with seven leading AI companies, whose technology will be used on classified military networks. © Collage: Alex Wroblewski / AFP & SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

According to a statement, SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, Nvidia, Reflection, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services will be integrated into the Defense Department's most sensitive classified systems, used for mission planning, weapons targeting, and other purposes.

The statement did not include Anthropic, which is caught up in a fight with the Pentagon over its demand for guardrails for how the military could use its AI tools.

The US military has been seeking to wean itself off Anthropic's AI due to the company's objection to its technology being used for mass domestic surveillance or as autonomous killing machines.

A furious Pentagon subsequently labeled the AI startup a supply-chain risk earlier this year, barring its use by the US military and its contractors.

Anthropic's AI model, Claude, was the only one authorized for use in classified operations within the US military and is still being used.

The announcement on Friday framed the deals with Anthropic's rivals as central to the Trump administration's push to build what it called an "AI-first fighting force."

The integrations would "streamline data synthesis, elevate situational understanding, and augment warfighter decision-making," it said.