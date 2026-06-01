Powell delivers fierce defense of Fed independence amid Trump's attacks

Washington DC - Outgoing US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Sunday delivered a staunch defense of the need for the central bank to maintain independence and credibility, as it comes under assault from President Donald Trump .

Jerome Powell emphasized the need to keep the Federal Reserve independent and credible as he received an award from the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation. © Scott Eisen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Like many other institutions, the Fed has been undergoing a stress test," he said as he accepted an award from the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

"If any administration finds a way to remove Fed officials over policy differences, then future administrations will do so as well," Powell said, in a barely veiled reference to the Trump administration's attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

"The public would lose faith that the central bank will make decisions based only on what's best for all Americans."

In his second term in power, Trump has frequently criticized and insulted Powell, alleging he was too slow to lower interest rates.

Trump's Justice Department went so far as to pursue criminal charges against the Fed chair over a building renovation project. The probe was eventually dropped to smooth the path towards Powell's successor being confirmed by the Senate.

Separately, Trump also sought to remove Cook over mortgage fraud allegations. The Supreme Court is due to rule on the legality of the move.