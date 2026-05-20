Senate advances new resolution to curb Trump's Iran war powers after 7 failed attempts

Washington DC - The Senate on Tuesday advanced a symbolic but politically potent resolution aimed at curbing President Donald Trump 's authority to wage war with Iran , amid mounting concern over the conflict's spiraling cost and unclear trajectory.

The Senate on Tuesday advanced a symbolic but politically potent resolution aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's authority to wage war with Iran. © Unsplash/MIKE STOLL

The measure, which would mark a rare wartime rebuke to a sitting commander-in-chief, survived a key procedural vote – the first time either chamber of Congress had advanced legislation seeking to limit Trump's military operations against Tehran since the war began more than 11 weeks ago.

Seven other similar Senate resolutions failed before this latest attempt – but it still has to pass a final vote.

Even then, the resolution would face major obstacles in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which has already rejected similar efforts.

And it would almost certainly be vetoed by Trump if it reached his desk.

The vote nevertheless underscored growing unease inside the president's party as the conflict stretched into its third month, straining US weapons stockpiles, raising questions over military readiness, and driving official cost estimates above $30 billion to date.