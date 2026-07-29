Senate greenlights sweeping Russia sanctions after Zelensky pays visit to DC
Washington DC - The Senate advanced sweeping sanctions legislation targeting Russia's energy revenues Tuesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington to press for stronger action against Moscow.
Senators voted 86-12 to begin consideration of the bipartisan measure, clearing its first procedural hurdle but leaving further debate and a final vote still to come.
The bill would impose sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, financial institutions and the so-called shadow fleet used to evade restrictions on Moscow's oil exports.
It would also give President Donald Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from major purchasers of Russian oil and gas, including countries such as China and India.
Supporters say choking off energy income is essential to weakening Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year.
The vote came hours after Zelensky met Trump at the White House and attended the Washington funeral of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Kyiv's most vocal allies in Congress.
Zelensky later addressed senators ahead of the vote, seeking support for Ukraine and the sanctions push as fighting intensifies and US-led diplomacy remains stalled.
The legislation is named for Graham, who spent more than a year building support for it and reached an agreement with the White House on a revised version shortly before his sudden death earlier this month.
Russian sanctions bill named after late Senator Lindsey Graham
"There is no greater way to honor Senator Graham's legacy than to move forward with this bipartisan agreement," six Republican and Democratic senators said in a joint statement.
The revised bill also extends existing sanctions authority aimed at restricting funding for Iran's energy and weapons sectors, which was added at Trump's request.
Despite broad support for punishing Russia, some Democrats have raised concerns that the tariff provisions hand Trump excessive power and could raise import costs for American consumers or hit European allies.
The House has already left Washington for its summer recess and is unlikely to consider the bill before September.
Cover photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP