Senate greenlights sweeping Russia sanctions after Zelensky pays visit to DC

Washington DC - The Senate advanced sweeping sanctions legislation targeting Russia's energy revenues Tuesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington to press for stronger action against Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (r) paid a visit to DC on Tuesday and spoke to senators ahead of a vote on the Russian sanctions bill. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Senators voted 86-12 to begin consideration of the bipartisan measure, clearing its first procedural hurdle but leaving further debate and a final vote still to come.

The bill would impose sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, financial institutions and the so-called shadow fleet used to evade restrictions on Moscow's oil exports.

It would also give President Donald Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from major purchasers of Russian oil and gas, including countries such as China and India.

Supporters say choking off energy income is essential to weakening Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

The vote came hours after Zelensky met Trump at the White House and attended the Washington funeral of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Kyiv's most vocal allies in Congress.

Zelensky later addressed senators ahead of the vote, seeking support for Ukraine and the sanctions push as fighting intensifies and US-led diplomacy remains stalled.

The legislation is named for Graham, who spent more than a year building support for it and reached an agreement with the White House on a revised version shortly before his sudden death earlier this month.