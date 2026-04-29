Senate sinks Cuba war powers measure as Fetterman once again sides with Republicans

Washington DC - The US Senate on Tuesday failed to advance a measure aimed at limiting the Trump administration's power to wage war on Cuba.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania joined most of his Republican colleagues in tanking a measure aimed at limiting the Trump administration's power to wage war on Cuba. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Senate tanked SJ Res. 124 – introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia – in a 51-47 vote.

The resolution called for the "direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against the Republic of Cuba that have not been authorized by Congress."

Democrat John Fetterman joined the majority of Republicans in opposing the measure, while GOP Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine sided with most Democrats in seeking to advance it.

Fetterman has also joined Republicans in shooting down a series of recent Iran war powers resolutions.

The Cuba measure was proposed as the Trump administration imposes a brutal fuel blockade on the island nation, creating an energy crisis that has resulted in rolling blackouts and severe damage to the country's health care system and other basic infrastructure.

The Senate resolution argued that the blockade constitutes an unauthorized use of force due to the US military's involvement.

On top of that, Trump has raised alarms by threatening to invade the country, saying in March that he believed he would have "the honor of taking Cuba."