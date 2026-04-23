US Senate once again rejects resolution to curb Trump's Iran war powers

Washington DC - The US Senate on Wednesday once again rejected a measure to curb Donald Trump's power to wage war on Iran without congressional authority.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (c.) speaks alongside Senator Tammy Baldwin (r.) during a news conference following a weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the US Capitol on April 14, 2026. © ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Senate voted down SJ Res. 114, introduced by Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, in a 51-46 vote.

The resolution would have required Trump to "remove the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Iran" that have not been approved by Congress.

Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania once again sided with the majority of Republicans in rejecting the measure, while Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky voted in favor.

It was the fifth time such a resolution failed to make it out of the upper chamber.

"Democrats will continue to force votes on War Powers Resolutions every week until Republicans decide to put the American people over Donald Trump and end this war," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on X ahead of Wednesday's vote.

The Trump administration launched attacks on Iran in coordination with Israel on February 28. Since that time, the death toll in Iran has surpassed 3,300 people, including 383 children, according to the head of the country's Legal Medicine Organization.