Trump admin. presents African map with countries mislabeled: "Unfortunate error"

Washington DC - The State Department acknowledged "an unfortunate error" on Thursday after an inaccurate map of Africa was displayed at an AIDS conference in Brazil earlier this week.

The US State Department has apologized after officials showed an inaccurate map of Africa during an AIDS conference earlier this week. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We take full responsibility for the confusion and misrepresentation it caused for attendees, including our African partners," a department spokesperson said.

A slideshow presented by the US delegation at a major international conference on AIDS earlier this week had six African countries incorrectly located.

Nigeria, for example, was shown as a landlocked country in the center of the continent, while Mozambique was placed in the Horn of Africa and Cote d'Ivoire in southern Africa.

Conference participants revealed the error, first reported by Reuters, in social media posts.

The State Department said a member of the team on the ground had hastily modified the slideshow just before the presentation on US global health assistance.

Despite the error, the US hailed "substantive and constructive" discussions at the conference.

The 26th International AIDS Conference opened Monday in Rio de Janeiro after the US drastically reduced its international aid budget following President Donald Trump's return to the White House last year.