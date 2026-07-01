Trump administration threatens to cut funds from Kansas school district over pro-trans policies

Washington DC - The Trump administration on Tuesday said it will take legal action against Kansas City Public School District in Kansas, and potentially cut its funding, over pro- transgender policies.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon has repeatedly attacked and criticized schools that have introduced policies designed to help transgender students. © AFP/Oliver Contreras

The Department of Education, headed by Secretary Linda McMahon, will work alongside the Department of Justice to launch a series of "enforcement measures" designed to punish the Kansas City Public School District.

In a statement, McMahon's department declared that legal action will include "applicable judicial proceedings and potential loss of federal funding."

It accused the district of violating the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act by introducing a policy that school personnel should not inform a student's parents, or anyone else, of their gender identity.

The move comes months after the Education Department's Student Privacy Policy Office found that the district had violated the act and recommended a series of proposed resolutions.

Among these resolutions were restrictions on students participating in sports and using bathrooms based on their gender identity.

However, the Department of Education and the DOJ allege that the district failed to "remedy" their FERPA violations and ignored federal law.

"Thanks to this new partnership, the Department is working more closely than ever with DOJ to ensure schools are protecting children and respecting parental rights," McMahon said in a statement.

"We are taking important steps to ensure that cases like this are resolved efficiently in partnership with our DOJ counterparts," she said. "We will reject dangerous political ideologies that harm children and get back to focusing on learning in the classroom."

The Kansas City Public School District is yet to respond to the Trump administration's latest threats.