Trump to help Saudi Arabia build a civilian nuclear program, report reveals
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration intends on Wednesday to announce it will help Saudi Arabia build a civilian nuclear program, media reports allege amid renewed Houthi threats.
Citing two unnamed US officials, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration plans to formally sign and announce the deal with the Saudis on Wednesday.
The Trump administration said the deal will provide billions of dollars for the US nuclear industry.
A provision in the deal, which would last 30 years, would have American companies build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia if a joint study determined it warranted, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Some US lawmakers from both parties, as well as Israeli officials, have voiced opposition to a civilian nuclear project in Saudi Arabia, over fears it could be converted to eventually develop nuclear weapons.
The deal is expected to be submitted to Congress in the coming days, but their approval is not required for it to go through.
With renewed fighting between the US and Iran, Tehran's Yemeni allies, the Houthi rebels, threatened to expand the war this week, announcing they would blockade Saudi Arabian ports.
Saudi Arabia and the Houthis traded fire last week for the first time in years, threatening a 2022 truce, but the rebels have largely remained on the sidelines since Israel and the US launched their war against Iran in February.
Cover photo: AFP/Brendan Smialowski