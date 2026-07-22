Trump to help Saudi Arabia build a civilian nuclear program, report reveals

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration intends on Wednesday to announce it will help Saudi Arabia build a civilian nuclear program, media reports allege amid renewed Houthi threats.

The Trump administration intends to assist Saudi Arabia with the building of a domestic civilian nuclear program, reports allege. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

Citing two unnamed US officials, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration plans to formally sign and announce the deal with the Saudis on Wednesday.

The Trump administration said the deal will provide billions of dollars for the US nuclear industry.

A provision in the deal, which would last 30 years, would have American companies build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia if a joint study determined it warranted, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Some US lawmakers from both parties, as well as Israeli officials, have voiced opposition to a civilian nuclear project in Saudi Arabia, over fears it could be converted to eventually develop nuclear weapons.

The deal is expected to be submitted to Congress in the coming days, but their approval is not required for it to go through.

With renewed fighting between the US and Iran, Tehran's Yemeni allies, the Houthi rebels, threatened to expand the war this week, announcing they would blockade Saudi Arabian ports.