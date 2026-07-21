Iran targets US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain as Houthis threaten to expand war

Tehran, Iran - Iran on Tuesday targeted US radar and defense installations, as well as assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, as Houthi rebels in Yemen threatened to widen the conflict with a blockade of Saudi Arabian ports.

An Iranian missile is launched from an undisclosed location towards a US target in Qatar, Kuwait, or Oman on July 17. © AFP/Sepah News/–

Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) said they had attacked and stopped two "non-compliant oil tankers" attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, as part of an effort to tighten Iran's grip on the vital waterway.

Following the deaths of at least three US soldiers in the past several days, the US launched a brutal round of attacks on Monday which it said were "designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping."

In retaliation, the Iranian army said hours later that it had targeted US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, including air defense systems, radar installations, and administrative buildings.

"With this radar sweep, the enemy should prepare for even more decisive and powerful waves of drone and missile attacks," the IRGC said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

"The army's ground forces targeted the HIMARS missile systems of the US terrorist army stationed at the Arifjan base in Kuwait with surface-to-surface missiles," IRNA quoted army officials as saying.

"HIMARS is a mobile missile system with the ability to move quickly against ground targets, which, when targeted, causes damage to the offensive and defensive layers and reduces the enemy's missile power in aggressive crimes."

President Donald Trump warned Monday that Iran would pay "many times over" for every American soldier killed, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the conflict had become "a full-scale war."