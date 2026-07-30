Trump to use historic federal land to build massive new project

Paducah, Kentucky - President Donald Trump's administration is repeatedly repurposing large quantities of federal land for the construction of massive AI data centers and the power plants needed to operate them.

President Donald Trump's administration is repurposing federal land for the construction of AI data centers and power plants. © AFP/Ken Cedeno

The Department of Energy on Wednesday announced plans to redevelop a retired Cold War-era uranium enrichment facility on federal land in Kentucky to host a massive new AI data center.

Funded by NextEra Energy, one of the US' largest power companies, the $100 billion project will also include the construction of two gigawatts worth of natural gas power generation.

This new power station will be used to run the AI data center, will be connected and contribute into the national energy grid, and will also be connected to 2.6 gigawatts of battery storage.

"Thanks to President Trump, the US government is leveraging its assets – like our federal lands – to add power generation, create jobs, and ensure the United States wins the AI race," Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in a statement.

"The President's Ratepayer Protection Pledge ensures America can build the energy infrastructure needed to power the AI revolution while lowering electricity costs for American families and businesses," he continued.

"By transforming former DOE sites into engines of innovation and economic growth, we can revitalize communities with increased tax revenue and thousands of jobs, while also strengthening America's energy security."

This is not the first time that the Trump administration has announced plans to redevelop Cold War-era facilities into data centers and energy production.

Instead, it's the third: A 10-gigawatt data center was announced in March, and a one gigawatt center was announced earlier this month.