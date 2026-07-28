China slams US over "AI hegemonism" and forced labor tariffs, vows retaliation

Beijing, China - China on Monday slammed the Trump administration over its attempts to create "AI hegemonism," as well as its latest "forced labor" tariffs, and vowed to enact strict countermeasures.

China slammed the Trump administration over its "forced labor" tariffs and investigations into Chinese artificial intelligence companies. © IMAGO/Bihlmayerfotografie

"For any action ⁠that causes substantive harm to Chinese interests, China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and ⁠interests," a Chinese Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson accused Washington of "AI hegemonism" in response to threats by Washington to launch investigations, sanctions, and trade restrictions against Beijing over accusations that Chinese companies are stealing US technology.

Specifically, Washington alleged that China has used an AI training technique known as "distillation" to copy US models and close the technological gap between the two world powers.

"We support open-source AI and the innovation it unlocks," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on X last week. "But open source is not open season on American IP."

"When [Chinese] firms conduct covert, industrial-scale distillation attacks that cross the line into IP theft, sanctions and Entity List designations will be on the table."

Over the last few years, Washington has sanctioned and placed hundreds of Chinese businesses on an "entity list," forcing US companies to first apply for a license before exporting to them.

Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, last week accused Chinese AI startup Moonshot AI of covertly copying Anthropic's most advanced model.

"Legitimate AI distillation used to create smaller, more efficient models plays a vital role in this open innovation ecosystem," Kratsios wrote on X.

"However, large-scale, covert industrial distillation aimed at stealing proprietary US technology and undermining American research is unacceptable."