China slams US over "AI hegemonism" and forced labor tariffs, vows retaliation
Beijing, China - China on Monday slammed the Trump administration over its attempts to create "AI hegemonism," as well as its latest "forced labor" tariffs, and vowed to enact strict countermeasures.
"For any action that causes substantive harm to Chinese interests, China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," a Chinese Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson accused Washington of "AI hegemonism" in response to threats by Washington to launch investigations, sanctions, and trade restrictions against Beijing over accusations that Chinese companies are stealing US technology.
Specifically, Washington alleged that China has used an AI training technique known as "distillation" to copy US models and close the technological gap between the two world powers.
"We support open-source AI and the innovation it unlocks," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on X last week. "But open source is not open season on American IP."
"When [Chinese] firms conduct covert, industrial-scale distillation attacks that cross the line into IP theft, sanctions and Entity List designations will be on the table."
Over the last few years, Washington has sanctioned and placed hundreds of Chinese businesses on an "entity list," forcing US companies to first apply for a license before exporting to them.
Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, last week accused Chinese AI startup Moonshot AI of covertly copying Anthropic's most advanced model.
"Legitimate AI distillation used to create smaller, more efficient models plays a vital role in this open innovation ecosystem," Kratsios wrote on X.
"However, large-scale, covert industrial distillation aimed at stealing proprietary US technology and undermining American research is unacceptable."
China expresses anger over Trump's "forced labor" tariffs
"We have noted the relevant situation," a MOFCOM spokesperson said on Monday. "China has always opposed forced labor, established a comprehensive system of labor laws and regulations, and resolutely prevented and cracked down on forced labor."
"By contrast, the US has not yet ratified the Forced Labor Convention of 1930, while it has long manipulated the issue of 'forced labor,'" the spokesperson said.
"This time, it has launched a Section 301 investigation and imposed unilateral tariffs under the pretext of 'forced labor,' which is a typical act of unilateralism and protectionism. China firmly opposes this."
The comments came in response to President Donald Trump's latest tariff round, which targeted more than 60 countries with levies of 10–12.5% over accusations they have not done enough to battle forced labor.
Leaders around the world reacted with shock and dismay at Washington's latest trade war, which had targeted allies and foes alike. China denounced the move as serving "no one's interests."
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian called out the US' anti-trade and anti-China policies, telling the New York Times: "State-to-state relations and normal cooperation should not target any third part."
"China's countermeasures against the US' first round of so-called fentanyl tariffs and reciprocal tariffs remain in effect," MOFCOM confirmed on Monday.
"We will continue to closely monitor and comprehensively assess the US' follow-up actions, and reserve the right to take all necessary measures."
"China is willing to continue dialogue and consultation with the US on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit, in order to address each other's concerns."
Cover photo: IMAGO/Bihlmayerfotografie