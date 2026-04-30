Trump's DOJ moves to strip gun regulations days after Correspondents' Dinner shooting

Washington DC - Mere days after a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, the Trump administration announced on Wednesday that it will roll back gun regulations.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that the Trump administration will roll back gun regulations. © AFP/Annabelle Gordon

"This Department of Justice is taking unprecedented action to defend the Second Amendment rights of Americans," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced in a post to X on Wednesday.

"Today, we are announcing regulatory reforms to… gun rules, which protect public safety, while not infringing on one's right to bear arms," he wrote in reference to rules overseen by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

"While the previous administration did everything it could to restrict the constitutional rights of American citizens, this administration is restoring them."

As part of a sweeping collection of 34 planned changes, the Trump administration will rescind a Biden-era regulation, introduced in 2024, that sought to end the so-called "gun show loophole."

The regulation sought to close an exemption that allowed unlicensed dealers to sell firearms without performing a background check. Additionally, the DOJ plans to rescind a 2023 rule restricting pistol braces.