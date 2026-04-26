White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect left manifesto referencing Iran and Epstein

Washington DC - The suspected gunman who attempted to storm the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday reportedly wrote a manifesto referencing the Trump administration's war on Iran and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Cole Allen (r.), the suspected gunman behind the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, reportedly left a manifesto referencing the Iran war and the Epstein scandal. © Collage: REUTERS & - / @REALDONALDTRUMP / TRUTH SOCIAL / AFP

In an interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump said the gunman, who tried to rush past security guards and exchanged fire with agents before being subdued, had left a manifesto.

The president described the manifesto as "strongly anti-Christian," without providing details.

The New York Post reported that Allen, whose LinkedIn revealed he was a part of the Christian Fellowship at Caltech, had sent a note to his family shortly ahead of the attack, which they provided to investigators.

Excerpts of the message, which the Post said was obtained from an unnamed US official, expressed outrage at Trump and his administration, and that the shooter planned to target officials "from highest-ranking to lowest."

It included apparent references to civilian deaths in the war against Iran, the president's immigration crackdown, and the scandal surrounding late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I'm not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes," the note reportedly said.

It was signed "Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen," the Post said.