"Heat dome" broils eastern US amid Fourth of July and World Cup celebrations

New York, New York - Millions of Americans sweltered in stifling heat and humidity Thursday with dangerous temperatures expected to hit swaths of densely populated areas through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Much of the US is stifling under high temperatures heading into Fourth of July weekend. © JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP

The heat wave that has been broiling the Midwest began intensifying in the Northeast, with temperatures expected to climb past 100 degrees Fahrenheit in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington.

The heat index – which measures how hot it feels based on temperature and humidity combined – was even more merciless. The National Weather Service warned the index could peak as high as 115F in the mid-Atlantic region.

The intense heat was of particular concern given the Fourth of July celebrations that include many outdoor activities. The heat wave also coincides with a string of weekend World Cup matches.

"This level of rare and long-duration heat, with little or no overnight relief, affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration," warned the National Weather Service.

Nighttime temperatures across the Northeast are not anticipated to fall much below 80F.

Authorities across the country urged people to stay indoors, especially in the hottest parts of the afternoon, to check on their neighbors, drink more water than usual, and to find air conditioning if they don't have access at home.

New York has designated hundreds of public buildings as cooling centers, extended public swimming pool hours, dispatched volunteers to check on vulnerable residents, and opened cooling stations with misting fans and wet towels.

On Thursday, many dog-walking New Yorkers were out early before temperatures grew unbearable and hot asphalt posed risks to their pets.

Along with detailing public resources to keep cool, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani stressed on social media that the "power grid is working overtime to keep us cool."

He asked that air conditioning be set to 78F – which left him, like many of his predecessors who've made similar requests, facing some backlash on social media, with some people urging the city to turn off the bright lights of Times Square first.