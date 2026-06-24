Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson announce bombshell exits from Republican Party

Washington DC - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and political commentator Tucker Carlson recently announced that they are officially leaving the Republican Party – for good.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) and Tucker Carlson (l.) recently announced they are leaving the Republican Party amid their public feuds with President Donald Trump. © Collage: Ivan Apfel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & DANIEL HEUER / AFP

In a recent interview with the Can't Be Censored podcast, Carlson said that after having been "a consistent defender for 35 years" of the GOP, he is done.

"If I'm out, then I think a lot of other people are out," Carlson added.

In an X post shared on Monday, MTG followed suit, writing that Carlson isn't the only one who is "done supporting" the party.

"There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country," Greene wrote.

"That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either," she added. "But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party."

Both Carlson and MTG were once staunch MAGA allies to President Donald Trump, but in recent months, they have joined several high-profile right-wing figures who have publicly criticized him and his policies – particularly his controversial war with Iran.

Their departures also further fracture the party, which has become split between devout MAGA supporters and "America First" conservatives who believe Trump did not deliver on his promises.