US House passes record $1.15 trillion annual defense bill including funding for Trump's "golden dome"

Washington DC - The House of Representatives narrowly passed an annual defense policy bill on Wednesday that would authorize a record $1.15 trillion in funding for the Pentagon.

House Speaker Mike Johnson departs from a GOP meeting in the US Capitol Building on Tuesday. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Though it traditionally sees significant bipartisan support, the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) only narrowly passed the lower chamber in a 216–212 vote, a sign of growing division under President Donald Trump.

The bill, separate from a supplemental $95 billion bill also passed on Wednesday, must still pass the Senate if it is to land on Trump's desk for approval. It will provide approximately $250 billion more than the 2026 NDAA and includes a 5-7% pay raise for service members.

"This legislation provides our brave service members with an overdue pay raise, strengthens our nuclear deterrence and missile defense – including construction of the Golden Dome," said House Speaker Mike Johnson in a statement to X.

Trump has sought to develop the so-called Golden Dome missile defense system to protect the US mainland, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome."

The House Armed Services Committee Republicans, in a statement, said the bill would help rebuild "depleted stockpiles," as the US expends large quantities of munitions in its war against Iran.

Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler declared on X he could not vote to give Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "$1.15 TRILLION for their out-of-control military spending and irresponsible actions."

"The NDAA is a costly, bad bill that funds an illegal war and undermines our democracy," he said.

Trump's prized Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would enact new nationwide voting restrictions, was added to the NDAA through a procedural maneuver, raising the ire of Democrats and further complicating the bill's passage.