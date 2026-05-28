US military kills two people in another boat strike in eastern Pacific

Washington DC - The US military attacked what it called a drug trafficking boat Wednesday in the eastern Pacific , killing two men, officials said.

The US military has killed two more people in its latest strike on a boat in international waters. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@Southcom

It was the second deadly attack in as many days in the Trump administration's offensive that began last September and has now left almost 200 people dead. Rights groups say the attacks could amount to extrajudicial killings.

This latest attack targeted a boat that was allegedly engaged in drug trafficking and traveling along a known smuggling route, the US Southern Command said on X.

"Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action," it said in a statement.

The strike followed dozens of similar attacks in recent months and brought the death toll in this US campaign to at least 195, according to an AFP tally.

In Tuesday's attack, the Southern Command said two people survived and were stranded in the water, with the US Coast Guard alerted to launch a rescue operation.

The Coast Guard did not immediately respond to AFP requests for information on this and other rescue efforts.

Grainy black-and-white video accompanying the newest post showed the boat before the strike, then a large explosion, and then flaming wreckage in the water.

The US military launched operation "Southern Spear," in early September with President Donald Trump insisting the US is effectively at war with drug cartels operating out of Latin America.

But his administration has not provided definitive evidence that the vessels it has been striking are involved in drug trafficking.