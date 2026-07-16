US unveils major new 25% tariff on most imports from Brazil

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday announced a brand new 25% tariff on most imports from Brazil, following a year-long investigation into the country's trade policy.

President Donald Trump's (l) administration announced a 25% tariff on imports from Brazil after a year-long investigation into the policies of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's (r) government. © AFP/Ricardo Stuckert/Brazilian Presidency

The newly-introduced 25% tariff will take effect on July 22, a senior US official told reporters on Wednesday. It will not affect products including beef, coffee, and certain aircraft components, as well as goods the US does not produce domestically.

"Brazil's unfair trading practices have prevented US workers and producers from accessing this important market," US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

"We remain open to continuing negotiations with Brazil to bring about long-needed changes to the problems identified in this investigation," he added.

In earlier findings, the US investigation deemed certain practices by Brazil's government were "unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce."

The latest move also comes as the Trump administration pushes to rebuild its economic agenda after the Supreme Court in February struck down its blanket global tariff policy.

Greer justified the Brazil tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act. The Trump administration this year initiated other probes using this same authority.

Already, in one set of probes, US officials proposed new tariffs targeting dozens of trading partners for their alleged failures to act against forced labor.

While the Trump administration does not expect retaliation from Brazil, it warned that pushback could invite further US countermeasures.