US unveils major new 25% tariff on most imports from Brazil
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday announced a brand new 25% tariff on most imports from Brazil, following a year-long investigation into the country's trade policy.
The newly-introduced 25% tariff will take effect on July 22, a senior US official told reporters on Wednesday. It will not affect products including beef, coffee, and certain aircraft components, as well as goods the US does not produce domestically.
"Brazil's unfair trading practices have prevented US workers and producers from accessing this important market," US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said in a statement.
"We remain open to continuing negotiations with Brazil to bring about long-needed changes to the problems identified in this investigation," he added.
In earlier findings, the US investigation deemed certain practices by Brazil's government were "unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce."
The latest move also comes as the Trump administration pushes to rebuild its economic agenda after the Supreme Court in February struck down its blanket global tariff policy.
Greer justified the Brazil tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act. The Trump administration this year initiated other probes using this same authority.
Already, in one set of probes, US officials proposed new tariffs targeting dozens of trading partners for their alleged failures to act against forced labor.
While the Trump administration does not expect retaliation from Brazil, it warned that pushback could invite further US countermeasures.
Brazil pushes back against steep new US tariffs
In a statement shared on X, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the tariffs "will go down in the history of relations between Brazil and the United States as a lamentable milestone."
"There is no justification for unilateral measures against our country," Lula wrote. "According to statistics from the US government itself, the United States has accumulated a surplus of $424.5 billion in goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years."
"Brazil does not recognize the legitimacy of investigations without support in the multilateral rules of trade. Despite this, we have never left the negotiating table to defend national interests."
At a public hearing held by the USTR's office in Washington this month, Brazilian conservative presidential hopeful Flavio Bolsonaro urged the US against imposing tariffs.
The eldest son of Brazil's former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro argued that new duties would benefit Lula, his political rival. The pair will go head-to-head in the October presidential ballot.
Last year, the Trump administration hit Brazil with sharp tariffs over the coup trial against Jair Bolsonaro, who is now serving a 27-year sentence.
In his statement, Lula accused the US of collaborating with the Bolsonaro family and interfering in Brazil's elections, writing that "they are false patriots who orchestrated and publicly defended actions against our country, driven by electoral objectives."
"One cannot love Brazil only when we win elections," he said. "Protecting our sovereignty is an obligation that stands above all parties and all trends. The Brazilian government will not falter in its duty to preserve it."
Cover photo: AFP/Ricardo Stuckert/Brazilian Presidency