Virginia votes to redraw electoral map in latest major blow to Trump and GOP

Richmond, Virginia - Virginians voted Tuesday to back a new electoral map that could hand Democrats four more seats in the House of Representatives , turning President Donald Trump 's redistricting push into a potential liability for Republicans in upcoming midterm elections.

Voters in Virginia approved a ballot measure that will redraw the state's electoral map, potentially handing Democrats more congressional seats. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The battle over gerrymandering has become one of the defining fights of the campaign for November's congressional contests.

The state voted in a referendum to let officials redraw the congressional map before the next scheduled nationwide redistricting in 2030, giving Democrats a strong advantage in 10 of the state's 11 House districts, up from their previous 6-5 edge.

With control of the House on a knife's edge, the vote makes it more likely that Trump will be forced to finish his term with a Democratic legislature empowered to block his agenda and investigate his extremist administration, rather than the compliant Republican Congress he now enjoys.

It marked a stinging defeat for Trump, who joined a telephone rally Monday night with House Speaker Mike Johnson to urge a no-vote, warning Virginians: "The whole country is watching."

Redistricting usually follows the national census every 10 years, but Trump last year urged Republican-led states to redraw maps mid-decade to protect the party's fragile House.

That triggered a tit-for-tat contest as both parties raced to squeeze out an extra advantage before November.

Texas moved first, adopting a map that could add up to five Republican seats. California answered with a ballot measure designed to give Democrats five more of their own.

"Virginia voters have spoken, and tonight they approved a temporary measure to push back against a President who claims he is 'entitled' to more Republican seats in Congress," Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, said in a statement after the referendum was called.