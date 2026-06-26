Detroit Lions star Terrion Arnold hit with shocking charges – and could face life in prison

Miami, Florida - Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold , facing felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping that could carry a sentence of life in prison, appeared briefly before a Florida judge on Thursday.

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared before a judge on Thursday over multiple felony charges. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Arnold was taken into custody after turning himself in to authorities in Hillsborough County on Wednesday night and made his first appearance in court on the matter via video.

Through his spokesperson, Denise White of EAG Sports Management, Arnold has denied involvement in the incident that sparked the charges.

"There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations," White said. "Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.

"Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

Arnold was ordered held without bail until a Monday hearing, at which prosecutors plan to argue that he should remain in jail until trial.

Authorities claim that Arnold coordinated and directed a plot to detain and pistol-whip three men that he believed had stolen from him.

Police said the three men, all in their late teens, were held at gunpoint, battered, and robbed in a Tampa apartment on February 4, with authorities alleging that the beatings were streamed to Arnold.