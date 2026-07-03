Naomi Osaka stylishly strides into Wimbledon Round of 16 in career first

London, UK - Japan's Naomi Osaka ended her long wait to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time with a 6-1, 6-3 win against Australian Daria Kasatkina on Friday.

Naomi Osaka has reached the Wimbledon Round of 16 for the first time in her career. © Collage: REUTERS & Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Osaka has caused a stir at Wimbledon with her eye-catching outfits, but the 28-year-old is finally stealing the spotlight with her performances as well.

After advancing no further than the third round in her five previous main draw appearances at the All England Club, Osaka finally made it to the last 16 with a dominant display on Court One.

She needed just 65 minutes to dispatch Kasatkina, setting up a fourth-round clash against world number one Aryna Sabalenka or former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

"I'm really happy. In my career, I'd never won on this court. I'm just glad to have made a really good memory here," Osaka said.

"I've played a lot of matches on grass over the last few weeks. I'm feeling really confident. I hope I'm able to get further and further."

Osaka's habit of wearing haute couture costumes onto court before removing them to play in her usual tennis attire has been the talk of Wimbledon.

She earned headlines with a kimono-inspired outfit prior to her first-round match and wore a long wedding-dress train for the second round.

And once again she struck a pose with her latest creation – an all-white layered Japanese ceremonial-style kimono -- before facing Kasatkina.

The outfit, by Tokyo fashion designer Hana Yagi, featured cherry blossoms in another nod to her native Japan.

She also wore a jellyfish-themed dress at the Australian Open this year and an Eiffel Tower-inspired costume at the recent French Open.