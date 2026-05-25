NASCAR legend Kyle Busch's cause of death revealed after sudden passing

Charlotte, North Carolina - The family of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has announced the 41-year-old's cause of death after his shock passing last week.

Kyle Busch competed in an All-Star race last Sunday, but succumbed to a serious illness just a few days later. © Derik Hamilton/AP/dpa

According to the medical report presented to the Busch family, Kyle suffered from severe pneumonia that developed into sepsis, which led to "rapid and overwhelming associated complications," the relatives said in a statement.

"The Family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time," it continued.

Busch had become unresponsive during a test in a driving simulator on Wednesday and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Several media outlets later published the emergency call, according to which the two-time NASCAR champion was short of breath, coughing up blood, and on the verge of losing consciousness.

On Thursday, Busch's family announced that the 41-year-old was seriously ill and had been hospitalized, followed only hours later by the tragic news of his death.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and two children: a son born in 2015 and a daughter born in 2022.