NASCAR legend Kyle Busch's cause of death revealed after sudden passing
Charlotte, North Carolina - The family of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has announced the 41-year-old's cause of death after his shock passing last week.
According to the medical report presented to the Busch family, Kyle suffered from severe pneumonia that developed into sepsis, which led to "rapid and overwhelming associated complications," the relatives said in a statement.
"The Family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time," it continued.
Busch had become unresponsive during a test in a driving simulator on Wednesday and was subsequently taken to the hospital.
Several media outlets later published the emergency call, according to which the two-time NASCAR champion was short of breath, coughing up blood, and on the verge of losing consciousness.
On Thursday, Busch's family announced that the 41-year-old was seriously ill and had been hospitalized, followed only hours later by the tragic news of his death.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and two children: a son born in 2015 and a daughter born in 2022.
Kyle Busch's NASCAR legacy honored in the wake of tragic death
Busch, whose career spanned two decades, has the most wins of any NASCAR driver with 234 race victories in the top three series.
He celebrated his last race win on May 15 and competed in an All-Star race on May 17, even though he had felt ill a few days earlier, as ESPN reported.
During a race on May 10, he reportedly suffered from a sinus infection and told his team on the radio that he needed an injection.
Busch was actually supposed to take part in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600, a 600-mile NASCAR Cup race in Charlotte.
To honor the record-breaking man, all drivers started with the number eight on their cars, and the number will no longer be assigned until his son is old enough to use it in races.
Cover photo: DAVID JENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP