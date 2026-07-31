Wembanyama leaves his footprint on fashion with epic new Nike deal!

New York, New York - French NBA star Victor Wembanyama has agreed to a contract extension with Nike that will include his own signature shoe, according to multiple reports on Friday.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has extended his contract with Nike. © IMAGO / Bestimage

ESPN and The Athletic, citing unnamed sources, reported the 22-year-old 7-foot-4 center for the San Antonio Spurs will extend a deal that expires in October, but there were no details, except that ESPN reported sources calling it a "long-term" contract.

The move comes on the heels of Wembanyama signing a five-year maximum rookie contract extension worth $252 million with the Spurs in early July.

A video released by Nike and Wembanyama on Instagram showed an outer space explosion setting up a "VW" logo with the shape of an alien head.

"We are proud to continue supporting Victor Wembanyama's journey with Nike," Nike said in a statement to The Athletic.

"As one of the most unique and influential athletes in the world, Victor is a generational talent who continues to inspire the game's next generation. We are excited about all that we've built together and look forward to more wins ahead."