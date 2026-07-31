Wembanyama leaves his footprint on fashion with epic new Nike deal!
New York, New York - French NBA star Victor Wembanyama has agreed to a contract extension with Nike that will include his own signature shoe, according to multiple reports on Friday.
ESPN and The Athletic, citing unnamed sources, reported the 22-year-old 7-foot-4 center for the San Antonio Spurs will extend a deal that expires in October, but there were no details, except that ESPN reported sources calling it a "long-term" contract.
The move comes on the heels of Wembanyama signing a five-year maximum rookie contract extension worth $252 million with the Spurs in early July.
A video released by Nike and Wembanyama on Instagram showed an outer space explosion setting up a "VW" logo with the shape of an alien head.
"We are proud to continue supporting Victor Wembanyama's journey with Nike," Nike said in a statement to The Athletic.
"As one of the most unique and influential athletes in the world, Victor is a generational talent who continues to inspire the game's next generation. We are excited about all that we've built together and look forward to more wins ahead."
Wembanyama, the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was last season's NBA Defensive Player of the Year, topping the league in blocked shots for a third consecutive campaign.
In his first playoff appearance, Wembanyama powered the Spurs into the NBA Finals, where they lost to the New York Knicks.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage