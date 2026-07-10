Victor Wembanyama addresses Spurs fans amid rumors about his NBA future

San Antonio, Texas - Victor Wembanyama had a message for San Antonio Spurs fans on Friday while other NBA stars look for new teams as free agents – "I'm here to stay. Whatever it takes."

Victor Wembanyama told Spurs fans he's in San Antonio "to stay" amid rumors about his future in the NBA. © Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP

That was the message the 22-year-old Frenchman posted on X aimed at the "Spurs family" – one that appeared to suggest the 7-foot-4 superstar was ready to sign a contract extension with the Spurs.

Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, an NBA-best 3.1 blocked shots and 1.0 steals a game for San Antonio last season as the Spurs reached the NBA Finals only to lose to the New York Knicks.

"Wemby" was unanimously voted the NBA Defensive Player of the Year and sparked the Spurs to the second-best record in the league at 62-20, then in his first NBA playoff run ousted Portland, Minnesota and Oklahoma City to reach the finals.

Wembanyama was disappointed after the finals defeat, but the news he plans to remain a Spur will excite San Antonio supporters.

The Frenchman is eligible for a maximum five-year contract extension worth $251 million with possible bonuses in the deal to boost it above $300 million, a record NBA rookie extension level.

Wembanyama could also take less than the absolute greatest possible deal, leaving money on the table to better enable the Spurs to spend on surrounding him with top talent in order to boost their chances at winning the NBA title.