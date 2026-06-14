Dozens arrested overnight in New York after Knicks win NBA championship

New York, New York - New York police said Sunday that 63 people were arrested overnight as unruly crowds flooded into the city's streets to celebrate the Knicks' first NBA championship in 53 years.

A fire on a shuttle bus, used to transport spectators for 2026 FIFA World Cup, is extinguished outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York amid celebrations over the Knicks' NBA championship win on June 14, 2026. © REUTERS

One person was shot and four were stabbed as people bashed police cars with bats, shattering windshields, and set school buses on fire, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

During and after Saturday night's game, in which the Knicks defeated the Spurs in San Antonio, Texas, tens of thousands of people spilled into New York's streets, becoming increasingly destructive, the official said.

Ten police officers were injured, including one who was punched in the face and another who was struck with a glass bottle, police said.

A 17-year-old who was shot near Manhattan's Times Square was taken to the hospital in a police car because an ambulance could not get through the streets due to the crowds.

Five school buses were set on fire or destroyed, and five police vehicles were severely damaged, as well as several private cars, police said.

Fights broke out, and fans climbed up lamp posts and traffic lights and lit fireworks amid crowds.