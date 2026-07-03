Jaylen Brown, former Celtics star, "still processing" shock trade to 76ers

Boston, Massachusetts - Jaylen Brown, who helped Boston capture an NBA title in 2024, says he's "still processing" his shock trade to the Celtics' Eastern Conference rivals Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics is defended by Vj Edgecombe of the Philadelphia 76ers during game seven of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 2, 2026. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"I'm still processing how this all went down," Brown said in a statement posted on social media on Thursday. "I'm excited and disappointed at the same time."

Multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday that Brown had been traded to the Sixers in exchange for Paul George, two first-round draft picks and two second-round picks.

The deal can't be officially announced until Monday as the league observes its one-week free agency negotiating period.

Brown (29) earned NBA Finals Most Valuable Player honors in helping the Celtics to the crown in 2024.

He is coming off a career season in which he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game to keep the Celtics in contention despite the absence of star teammate Jayson Tatum as he recovered from an Achilles injury.

But Brown's future in Boston was thrown into question when the Celtics reportedly attempted to trade him to Milwaukee as part of a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo – who eventually landed in Miami.

"Saying goodbye isn't easy when you've put your heart into something," Brown wrote. "I'm big on respect and actions speak louder than words. To the people of Boston, thank you."

He also had words for new fans and teammates in Philadelphia, where he's been the enemy for years.

"Every city has its own identity, its own passion, and its own expectation," Brown said. "I respect that, and I'm looking forward to earning that respect the only way I know how – through the work."