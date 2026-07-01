Kawhi Leonard is returning to Toronto Raptors in trade from Clippers

Los Angeles, California - The Los Angeles Clippers are finalizing a deal to trade Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, the team he led to the NBA title in 2019, media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Intuit Dome on March 25, 2026. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

ESPN and The Athletic reported that Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, will land in Toronto in exchange for All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, backup guard Gradey Dick, and first-round draft selections in 2031 and 2033.

The move could mean that Leonard (35) will depart the Clippers before the NBA announces the findings of an independent investigation into the Clippers' dealings with the now-bankrupt company Aspiration and whether Leonard's $28 million contract to endorse the firm was a means of circumventing the salary cap.

Leonard's contract with the Clippers was due to expire after next season, and the seven-time All-Star indicated he wanted to stay in Los Angeles.

But ESPN reported that the franchise, owned by former Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer, had made no moves to sign him to a long-term contract extension.

The deal was reported as the NBA's free agency negotiation period opened Tuesday, with the news of the day the revelation that LeBron James will depart from the Los Angeles Lakers to a team still to be determined.