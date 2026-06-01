Knicks' "basketball psychos" cover themselves in team tattoos ahead of NBA finals

New York, New York - New York Knicks superfans are reportedly memorializing the team's playoff run by covering themselves in tattoos ahead of the NBA finals next week.

Many New York Knicks fans are reportedly getting team tattoos ahead of next week's NBA finals. © AFP/David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

"I loved this team and supported it for my entire life, so it should be part of my body," Craig Stevens, a 37-year-old producer, told the New York Post.

"They're doing so well," he said in relation to the Knicks' strong playoff run. "I want to be a part of it that way – showing it."

"I'm going to be in my same seat that I've had, the same jersey that I haven't gotten washed since the playoffs started, because I'm a lunatic," he said. "New York fans are all basketball psychos, all of us."

He's not alone either, explaining to the New York Post that there are tons of "basketball psychos" across NYC who are getting tattoos to memorialize the Knicks' playoff run.

Most are getting tattoos commemorating certain players, specific games, iconic symbols, and variations on the Knicks' logo.

"The last time the Knicks were in the finals, I wasn’t old enough to get a tattoo!" said Mike Stevens, whose tattoo parlor lies only a few blocks from Madison Square Garden.

He recently picked up an inking of the team's logo, courtesy of a tattooist friend.

"I've been a Knicks fan since I was a kid, but this is probably one of the years since the 90s that there's been any actual optimism. I'll celebrate them in every way that I can," he explained.