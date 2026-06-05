NBA bans selfie-seeking fan for life after he crashed Finals game

San Antonio, Texas - A fan who crashed the court in San Antonio in a bid to take a selfie with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama during game one of the NBA Finals has been banned for life from all league arenas, a league spokesperson said Thursday.

A fan runs onto the court and is met by security staff in the second half during game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The individual who entered the court area during Game 1 of The Finals was arrested and will be banned for life from all NBA arenas," the spokesperson said.

"A second individual will also receive a lifetime ban for his role in the incident," the spokesperson added.

The incident briefly halted play midway through the fourth quarter of the New York Knicks' game one triumph at Frost Bank Center.

The fan ran onto the court holding up a cellphone, stopping in front of a bemused Wembanyama and Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson before security guards pushed him away then hustled him off the court.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office told the San Antonio Express-News that that the selfie-seeker was a juvenile, so his name would not be released.

But he was arrested on charges of intentionally interfering with a lawful gathering and criminal trespass for entering the court area despite having notice that such entry was prohibited.