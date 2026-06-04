NBA Finals: Knicks rally to beat Spurs in Game 1 thriller

San Antonio, Texas - Jalen Brunson scored 30 points as the New York Knicks erased a 14-point second-half deficit to stun the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 and take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson looks to move the ball past San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes during the fourth quarter of game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knicks talisman Brunson shrugged off an early injury scare to inspire a magnificent fightback and give New York a precious early advantage in the best-of-seven series, with game two set for Friday.

Brunson upstaged Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama with a masterful clutch fourth quarter display, scoring 13 points in the final frame as the Knicks closed out a win to silence an expectant home crowd in Texas.

The game was tied with just over two minutes to go, but Brunson marshaled the Knicks brilliantly, and a late burst of scoring put the game out of the Spurs' reach.

"Just sticking together – it wasn't really our night and wasn't really my night most of the night but we kept finding a way, kept chipping away," Brunson said afterwards.

The Knicks playmaker said the team's "chemistry" had helped them climb out of their 14-point hole in the third quarter.

"Just knowing we have each other's back – there's a lot of things we could have done better, but I think our togetherness was really the biggest difference," added Brunson, who left the court in the first quarter with a knee injury before returning.

Brunson was one of four Knicks to finish in double figures, with Karl-Anthony Towns adding 18 points, OG Anunoby 17, and Landry Shamet 13.

Wembanyama led San Antonio's scoring with 26 points but had a poor shooting night, making just 6-of-21 from the field while pulling down 12 rebounds with three blocks.

"I was bad tonight, it's not more complicated than that," said Wembanyama, who denied nerves had been a factor in the Spurs defeat.

"It definitely felt special for sure, but nothing close that could be an excuse," Wembanyama said. "It was not a factor in our performance."

Stephon Castle had 17 points, and Dylan Harper and Julian Champagnie added 16 points apiece.