NBA commissioner Adam Silver shares update on plans to launch Europe league

San Antonio, Texas - The NBA is "very much on schedule" with plans to launch a new European league in 2027, commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday before the start of the Finals.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed plans to launch a European league are "very much on schedule." © GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As French star Victor Wembanyama prepared to lead the San Antonio Spurs against the New York Knicks in Game 1 in San Antonio, Silver said the project had excited "record interest" from potential investors.

"We are very much on schedule," Silver said. "It is our hope and anticipation that the league will launch in the '27-28 season in Europe."

"We are on track. Final bids from franchises are due at the end of this month, at the end of the month in June. We've seen record interest and we're very excited about the ongoing opportunity and working closely FIBA, our federation."

Deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said at the All-Star game in February that the proposed competition, which has sparked tension with the existing EuroLeague, would feature 12 permanent franchises and four qualifying teams.

Target cities include Paris, Lyon, London, Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, Manchester, Munich, Athens, and Istanbul.

Major soccer clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and AC Milan have been approached to form franchises for the league.

"The structure is in place," Silver said, adding that along with the 12 permanent franchises, there would be "the ability for, frankly, any club in Europe to play in those remaining slots."

"In terms of the EuroLeague, discussions are ongoing with them. It’s our hope that we can find a way to integrate these operations with the EuroLeague, but we will move forward either way."