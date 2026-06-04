NBA Finals: Wembanyama "not worried" after Knicks stun Spurs in Game 1

San Antonio, Texas - Victor Wembanyama refused to hit the panic button on Wednesday after the San Antonio Spurs blew a double-digit lead to suffer a potentially crucial NBA Finals game one defeat to the New York Knicks.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama speaks to the media after game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The French superstar led San Antonio's scorers with 26 points but had a poor shooting night before ultimately being upstaged by the Knicks' Jalen Brunson.

A relaxed Wembanyama was staying calm after the disappointing opening loss, noting that there was still a long way to go in the best-of-seven series.

"Nothing," Wembanyama replied when asked what aspects of his performance he was kicking himself over. "We've been down in a series before. Never in the Finals, obviously."

"But I'm not kicking myself about anything really. I mean, I'm not worried the slightest."

The 22-year-old is confident San Antonio will bounce back in time for game two in Texas on Friday.

"I'm going to figure it out," Wembanyama said. "I mean, I was bad tonight. It's not more complicated than that."