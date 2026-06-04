NBA Finals: Wembanyama "not worried" after Knicks stun Spurs in Game 1
San Antonio, Texas - Victor Wembanyama refused to hit the panic button on Wednesday after the San Antonio Spurs blew a double-digit lead to suffer a potentially crucial NBA Finals game one defeat to the New York Knicks.
The French superstar led San Antonio's scorers with 26 points but had a poor shooting night before ultimately being upstaged by the Knicks' Jalen Brunson.
A relaxed Wembanyama was staying calm after the disappointing opening loss, noting that there was still a long way to go in the best-of-seven series.
"Nothing," Wembanyama replied when asked what aspects of his performance he was kicking himself over. "We've been down in a series before. Never in the Finals, obviously."
"But I'm not kicking myself about anything really. I mean, I'm not worried the slightest."
The 22-year-old is confident San Antonio will bounce back in time for game two in Texas on Friday.
"I'm going to figure it out," Wembanyama said. "I mean, I was bad tonight. It's not more complicated than that."
Wembanyama says he will be "so much better"
Wembanyama also rejected suggestions that the occasion of playing in the NBA Finals might have played a role in San Antonio's defeat.
"I mean, it definitely felt special, for sure," he said. "But nothing close that could be an excuse, you know. It was not a factor in our performance."
Wembanyama added that he was confident of delivering an improved performance in time for game two.
"It's almost not like I have anything to figure out. It's almost like I have to play normal, not even good," he said.
"It's just like doing the right things is enough. When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot.
"This is why I'm not worried. We're going to be so much better. I'm going to be so much better."
Cover photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect