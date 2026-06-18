New York Knicks Parade Live: Ticker-tape celebrations see fans flood the streets

By Lena GrotticelliKelly Christ

New York, New York - The New York Knicks' championship parade has kicked off in New York City, bringing millions into the streets in lower Manhattan. TAG24 NEWS is live at the scene.

Fans trying to get a glimpse of the parade route in New York City on Thursday morning.
Fans trying to get a glimpse of the parade route in New York City on Thursday morning.  © TAG24/Kelly Christ

Thursday morning saw triumphant chaos in NYC, as Knicks fans flooded the streets to catch a glimpse of NBA Finals Champions the New York Knicks at their ticker-tape homecoming parade.

Subway stations at Chambers and Fulton Streets were shut down and bypassed by 9 AM on the morning commute, as fans struggled to get a viewing spot on the parade route hours earlier.

The parade starts at 10 AM, beginning at Battery Park and traveling uptown to City Hall, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present the team with the keys to the city.

Have the New York Knicks accepted Trump's White House invite after historic NBA Finals win?
Donald Trump Have the New York Knicks accepted Trump's White House invite after historic NBA Finals win?

The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 on Saturday to win the NBA Finals series 4-1 on Saturday night. Their first championship title in 53 years sent celebrations throughout the five boroughs.

Knicks fans anticipated the parade along the route in lower Manhattan on Monday morning.
Knicks fans anticipated the parade along the route in lower Manhattan on Monday morning.  © Collage: TAG24/Kelly Christ & Lena Grotticelli
The New York subway showed its basketball spirit on Thursday morning.
The New York subway showed its basketball spirit on Thursday morning.  © TAG24/Kelly Christ

Check back here for live updates and more live coverage on our social media for the fanfare.

Cover photo: TAG24/Kelly Christ

More on NBA: