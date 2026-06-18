New York Knicks Parade Live: Ticker-tape celebrations see fans flood the streets

New York, New York - The New York Knicks' championship parade has kicked off in New York City , bringing millions into the streets in lower Manhattan. TAG24 NEWS is live at the scene.

Fans trying to get a glimpse of the parade route in New York City on Thursday morning. © TAG24/Kelly Christ

Thursday morning saw triumphant chaos in NYC, as Knicks fans flooded the streets to catch a glimpse of NBA Finals Champions the New York Knicks at their ticker-tape homecoming parade.

Subway stations at Chambers and Fulton Streets were shut down and bypassed by 9 AM on the morning commute, as fans struggled to get a viewing spot on the parade route hours earlier.

The parade starts at 10 AM, beginning at Battery Park and traveling uptown to City Hall, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present the team with the keys to the city.

The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 on Saturday to win the NBA Finals series 4-1 on Saturday night. Their first championship title in 53 years sent celebrations throughout the five boroughs.